David Tennant Says Good Omens 2 Has 'Two Supernaturals And A Baby' Vibe [Exclusive]
When "Good Omens" returns later this month, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) will be faced with a big problem — a big, forgetful, sheet-wearing problem. As the season 2 trailer has already revealed, the show's second installment is set to revolve around the reappearance of Jon Hamm's archangel Gabriel, who pops up in London naked and with no memories to speak of.
/Film's Vanessa Armstrong spoke to stars Sheen and Tennant ahead of season 2's release (and, it should be noted, before the SAG-AFTRA strike kicked off last week), and the pair revealed that Gabriel's presence will definitely have an impact on the burgeoning, boss-free relationship between their angel and the demon characters. After Armstrong called Aziraphale and Crowley "an odd couple who gets a toddler" — a phrase Tennant noted is "a very good log line" for season 2 — she asked how Gabriel's appearance changed the dynamic between the two characters.
"Well, I suppose it's Gabriel's very presence that changes it, isn't it?" Tennant answered. "I mean he's the grit in the oyster there, because I think they've just about managed to figure out a way of existing separately and together without their head offices ruling their lives." Until the man-baby comes along, Tennant says the pair are hanging out on Earth and "having probably quite a reasonable time."
'They suddenly have this person who's dependent on them'
It's no secret that "Good Omens" fans have widely interpreted Crowley and Aziraphale's centuries-long friendship as romantic, and the new season seems to be leaning into that with a cheeky heart-shaped-wings poster and a moment in the trailer that features Aziraphale getting flustered when asked if he had someone special in his life. When the season opens, though, it sounds like the pair is just beginning to explore what the world looks like when they don't have to pretend to be enemies. "I mean Crowley's living in the back of his car, which isn't ideal," Tennant says, "but they're bumping along, and they can spend time together with less of the threat of being told off for it."
Sheen calls the sudden appearance of Gabriel "a brilliant device," noting that his appearance is certainly disruptive to Crowley and Aziraphale, who he says "are like a married couple, even though they're a very odd couple, they do complement each other in all kinds of ways." Tennant calls their scenario something akin to "two supernaturals and a baby," a play on words from the '80s comedy "Three Men And A Baby." In that film, three bachelors find themselves in comical disarray when a baby shows up on their doorstep. For Crowley and Aziraphale, it seems like the last thing they would expect. "They suddenly have this person who's dependent on them," Sheen says. "It was a brilliant idea to have Gabriel suddenly show up with apparently no memory of who he is and to have them have to look after him and deal with him."
'To have Gabriel revisiting is a bit of a disaster'
The fan-favorite-villain-gets-amnesia gimmick has been used to great effect before, like when "True Blood" turned its previously vicious Viking vampire Eric (Alexander Skarsgard) into, well, kind of a himbo. Gabriel 2.0 also seems pretty naive, but he definitely still has some baggage with his new caretakers, even if he doesn't know it. As Tennant puts it:
"The absence of heaven and hell has actually been quite a good thing for them on the whole. So to have Gabriel revisiting is a bit of a disaster. Especially — I mean, he did try to discorporate Aziraphale and that Aziraphale was actually Crowley at the time — and that's not something Crowley's wanting to forgive."
Gabriel might be a thorn in the pair's sides, but Tennant praises the plot as a "fantastic device," noting that the odd couple and a baby scenario will be plenty entertaining for fans. "I think that's the joy, isn't it?" he says. "If there's characters that you know and love, you just want to spin them into a situation that they've not been in before and sit back and enjoy it." Sheen, meanwhile, tells /Film the scenario gave him "great comic material" and another chance to work with Hamm, who he knows outside of the show. "For a character like Aziraphale, who frets and worries, stresses, and gets exasperated," Sheen says, "to have a character who just is totally exasperating that he has to look after was just a very rich area to explore."
As the season unfolds, Gabriel might turn out to be more than just a fun wedge between the angel and demon; his appearance puts them squarely on heaven and hell's radar, and the trailer ends with Aziraphale's declaration that he may have just started a war. I don't remember that part of "Three Men and a Baby."
"Good Omens" season 2 hits Prime Video on July 28, 2023.