David Tennant Says Good Omens 2 Has 'Two Supernaturals And A Baby' Vibe [Exclusive]

When "Good Omens" returns later this month, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) will be faced with a big problem — a big, forgetful, sheet-wearing problem. As the season 2 trailer has already revealed, the show's second installment is set to revolve around the reappearance of Jon Hamm's archangel Gabriel, who pops up in London naked and with no memories to speak of.

/Film's Vanessa Armstrong spoke to stars Sheen and Tennant ahead of season 2's release (and, it should be noted, before the SAG-AFTRA strike kicked off last week), and the pair revealed that Gabriel's presence will definitely have an impact on the burgeoning, boss-free relationship between their angel and the demon characters. After Armstrong called Aziraphale and Crowley "an odd couple who gets a toddler" — a phrase Tennant noted is "a very good log line" for season 2 — she asked how Gabriel's appearance changed the dynamic between the two characters.

"Well, I suppose it's Gabriel's very presence that changes it, isn't it?" Tennant answered. "I mean he's the grit in the oyster there, because I think they've just about managed to figure out a way of existing separately and together without their head offices ruling their lives." Until the man-baby comes along, Tennant says the pair are hanging out on Earth and "having probably quite a reasonable time."