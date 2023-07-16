Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Scores $235 Million Global Launch

The international appeal of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise is strong, and has only increased over time, with 2018's "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" earning 72.2 percent of its final box office total from overseas markets. Now, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" looks set to continue the trend.

Variety reports that the sequel has grossed $235 million worldwide in its first five days of release, including $155 million from overseas in 70 markets. The sequel set new franchise records in 35 international markets, including the United Kingdom, India, Australia, and New Zealand. One country where it has fallen significantly short of previous records is China, where "Fallout" opened with $74 million but "Dead Reckoning Part One" grossed just $25.4 million at launch. This reflects how China, despite being one of the biggest films market in the world, has become an uncertain source of box office revenue for U.S. movies.

Domestically, "Dead Reckoning" has fallen slightly short of expectations, grossing $80 million in its first five days including $56.2 million Friday-to-Sunday. That's less than the $61.2 million opening weekend total scored by "Fallout," though that movie opened on a Friday and those numbers include ticket sales from Thursday night previews. Since "Dead Reckoning Part One" opened on Wednesday, it's difficult to draw a direct comparison between the two.

Comparisons are also complicated by the fact that the bar for to break even at the box office is much higher for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," which (thanks largely to the COVID-19 pandemic) had an eye-watering $290 million budget, compared to $190 million for "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." The odds don't look great, but the Impossible Mission Force is no stranger to difficult odds.