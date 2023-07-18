Christopher Nolan Blew His Daughter's Face Off (In Oppenheimer)

Luckily, Flora knew what her father was talking about. Nolan, in the Telegraph interview, might have realized in the moment how weird the request sounded, as he immediately began to explain himself. "Now hold on a minute," he said. "That's sort of it, but a little cart-before-the-horse."

The story goes that Flora was visiting her parents from college while "Oppenheimer" was in production. She merely hung around the set, watching her father at work and likely waiting for moments to have conversations in between shots. Even at that late date, there was a role that hadn't yet been cast in "Oppenheimer." There was to be a dream sequence wherein a character envisions a young woman being melted by a nuclear flash. The morning that scene was to shoot, Nolan asked his daughter if she wanted to step in. Luckily, she was game. Nolan said:

"We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence. [...] So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it."

One can make psychological studies if they want over the symbolism of Nolan metaphorically melting his own daughter, but it's more likely that they both saw it as good fun, if not a little macabre. Nolan was even concerned he might be compared to other filmmakers who similarly have cast their kids in grim roles. "I hope you're not going to make me sound like Michael Powell on 'Peeping Tom,'" he said. In Powell's amazing 1960 slasher, the director cast his nine-year-old son in the role of the serial killer as a young boy, and then played the boy's abusive father himself. Yeah, Freud would have a field day with that one.