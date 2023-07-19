Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cinematographer On The AR Wall And Honoring Canon [Exclusive Interview]

I thought, well, I need work. And the person who was running these at the time, his name was Darren Capik, and he was represented by CAA. There was a big industry; this was called the home video industry, and there was a whole arm of Hollywood that was still dedicated to this. So they were working with celebrities doing these things, and I started off supporting them as a gig and we grew in our relationship. He offered me the chance to shoot these bigger-budget things.

This is a really interesting conversation. I'm really glad that you brought it up, because I was able to shoot what, at the time, were kind of the biggest-scope productions I had access to. Rigging, studios, and sets, and working with cranes and bigger crews. And we had four cameras and all this kind of stuff. I was able to bring in a lot of my colleagues from AFI to operate the cameras, and it was a great time for all of us.

I also had the chance to hire some crew, like gaffers who I otherwise didn't have access to because the rates were good. So I worked with people who had done bigger TV shows and I'll name them: There's a gaffer named Dave Kagen who worked on "Mad Men" and other shows like this. And I worked with a gaffer named Erik Messerschmidt, who has since gone on to shoot "Mindhunter" as a DP, and got in a good rhythm with Dave Fincher ... and shot "Mank," for which he won the Oscar.

So I was able to open up and have access to this tier of Hollywood collaborators that at the time I hadn't since been able to, because these were more professional jobs that not only supported them financially, but we needed a big enough crew that they could bring their whole regular crew on.

So it was a really great learning experience for me, and it was surprising to me that they ended up on my IMDb. I didn't put them up there. I think that the people who did the credits just threw them up. And after a year or so of shooting some of these, I was like, "Oh my gosh, I've got 10 of these things on my IMDb." And for a while, I thought "Okay, there's a stigma to this," because people cut their teeth in various capacities.

After a while, I thought, you know what? It's great it helped me pay off my AFI loans. And the difference is it was shooting live TV. It wasn't shooting what we call a single-camera movie or series, but like I said, it was a great exercise in scope and we were up there with two cranes simultaneously and Steadicam on the top of a roof in L.A. shooting Billy Blanks with 300 people exercising on a big stage and stuff. And it was really cool. I got a chance to have to troubleshoot a lot of production issues that I hadn't had access to before. So it was a positive time for me. And we did cool stuff [like] shoot a yoga series that involved Deepak Chopra out in Joshua Tree and stuff like that. And it showed me that ... my dad is Indian, from India; I have a mixed background and I have that body type, and I had never really gotten into yoga before. So after shooting all these yoga series, I got into yoga and I've carried it with me since.