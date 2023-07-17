Angela Bassett May Return To Mission: Impossible, But She's Not Forgotten In Dead Reckoning

After quite a lengthy break (in no small part thanks to the pandemic), Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt is back at it again in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One." It's a long movie, and as the name implies, just the first part of a larger story cooked up by writer/director Christopher McQuarrie, who has been steering the ship since "Rogue Nation." While many familiar faces returned for this latest adventure, one notably missing was Angela Bassett's Erika Sloane. But rest assured, she has not been forgotten.

Speaking recently with Variety, McQuarrie addressed the absence of Bassett's character, who was first introduced in 2018's "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" as the director of the CIA. Originally, Bassett was going to be in the latest installment, but unfortunately, all of the pandemic-related delays created a scheduling conflict. McQuarrie explained that she would have returned as the head of the CIA, while also heavily implying that she's coming back in the future.

"She was going to be the head of the CIA. She would have been in that room with all of the other heads of the intelligence community. And we're not done with Angela Bassett. Angela is too fabulous, you could never ever let Angela get away, so there's always a plan in the future."

Does that mean we're going to see Erika Sloane back in the mess in "Dead Reckoning, Part Two" next year? Maybe, maybe not. As Tom Cruise recently said, he wants to keep making these movies until he's 80, so there may well be further opportunities down the line as well.