Pedro Pascal's Three Emmy Nominations Pit Him Against The Succession Boys, The Bear Cast, And A Former POTUS

This year's Emmy race is set to include a whole lot of familiar faces, but there's one that's new to the crowd despite having been a mainstay in TV lovers' lives for years: Pedro Pascal just earned his first-ever Emmy nomination ... and his second and third. The actor, who somehow never got a nod for playing Oberyn Martell in "Game of Thrones" or that goth kid on "NYPD Blue," is now in the running for three different races, with noms in the race for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy, and Outstanding Narrator.

It's that last category that features one of Pascal's lesser-known performances, as the star lent his voice to the CNN docuseries "Patagonia: Life on the Edge of The World." The Chilean-American actor provided voiceover narration for the six-episode look at a region of South America that remains largely untouched by industrialization. Documentarians spotlight Indigenous peoples who survive in the harsh climate as well as local flora and fauna; the episode submitted for Emmy consideration is focused on the Andes mountains. Pascal has some stiff competition in the category, though: last year's winner was none other than former President Barack Obama, who narrated "Our Great National Parks" for Netflix. The ex-POTUS is nominated again this year for another Netflix docuseries, "Working: What We Do All Day."