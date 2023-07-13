The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 Trailer: Time For Henry Cavill's Last Ride

With the promise of even more fire and brimstone to come, plus a whole lot of Geralt hacking and slashing his way through anyone and anything that endangers his Child of Surprise, the Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan), "The Witcher" season 3 looks to keep the good times rolling in its second half. Per the official synopsis for this season:

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

Joining Henry Cavill and Freya Allan in the cast are Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg) and Joey Batey (Jaskier), with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich once again steering the ship as the head executive producer and showrunner. Also, fun fact for you kids: Lars Mikkelsen, who plays the scheming mage Stregobor on "The Witcher," is about to make his live-action debut as another master strategist in the form of Grand Admiral Thrawn on "Ahsoka" (reprising his role from the animated series "Star Wars Rebels"). What else is there to say? Nobody plays compelling villains quite like those Mikkelsen brothers.

"The Witcher Season 3: Volume 2" begins streaming on Netflix on July 27, 2023.