As Always, This Year's Emmy Nominations Were A Thrilling Mixture Of Exciting And Stupid

It's that time of year again: the day when TV fans wake up, check social media or their news outlet of choice, and make a sound that's somewhere between "Oooh!" and "Hmmm." Yep, the nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards went live yesterday morning and while the choices made by voters from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will no doubt polarize just about everyone (as usual), this year also includes an impressive crop of performers, artists, and crew members who are just where they deserve to be on the Emmys ballot.

This year's pack of nominations is headed up by the final season of HBO's riveting rich people dramedy "Succession," which earned an incredible 27 nominations. The network's big-budget adaptation of "The Last Of Us" and the vacation-set satire "The White Lotus" also earned roughly two dozen nominations a piece, while Apple TV+ sports comedy "Ted Lasso" followed close behind. All of these shows are in the running for their respective program categories, as are favorites like "Yellowjackets," "Better Call Saul," "The Bear," and "Barry." As usual, though, plenty of the best races will take place further down the ballot — which is also where some of the most egregious snubs happened.

Here are some of the highs and lows of this year's batch of nominees: