The Late Ray Liotta Received A Well-Deserved Emmy Nomination For Black Bird

Ray Liotta was an actor who was never restricted by genre, but his "Goodfellas" reputation led to a healthy career of playing heavies. But despite the tough exterior, there was always a warmth and palpable passion to be found in all of his performances. "He just brought this level of focus and tenderness and vulnerability to the part that was just gorgeous," co-star Taron Egerton told Entertainment Weekly. He also noted that Liotta's scenes in the limited series "are kind of the heart of the show, really." Indeed, it would seem that the Television Academy would agree.

"It's a very dysfunctional relationship, but it is one that's full of love and Ray really brought that," said Egerton. "I absolutely adored working with him. It was one of the more special experiences of my career." Liotta's daughter Karsen Liotta thanked the Television Academy for the accolade in a statement to People Magazine, saying, "I am so grateful to the members of the Television Academy for honoring my Dad with this nomination. He was so incredibly proud of his performance in 'Black Bird,' and it would mean the world to him to be nominated alongside Taron and Paul."

Liotta's nomination means that he now joins a handful of other actors who have received posthumous nominations, including (but certainly not limited to) Chadwick Boseman ("What If...?"), Norm MacDonald ("Nothing Special"), and Jessica Walters ("Archer") in 2022. The honor is well-deserved albeit heartbreaking, because it's a sign that we have truly come to the end of the road with Liotta's career. Luckily, we'll always have his wonderful work to remember him by.