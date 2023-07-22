Blue Beetle Won't Be Another Superhero Movie About Saving The World

Back when Warner Bros. was handing out Batman movies to Christopher Nolan, the studio was seemingly on to something. Initially plotting its own course away from the shared universe model of Marvel, Warners then suddenly started trying to emulate their rival to (mostly) disastrous effect.

There were brief moments of lucidity among the Warner execs, like when they greenlit Todd Phillips' "Joker" and Matt Reeves' "The Batman." But rather than recognizing that giving visionary filmmakers the chance to do something interesting with DC characters was the way to go, the studio still pushed ahead with establishing a shared universe, most recently scrapping the ill-fated DCEU in favor of building a new version to be led by new DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Unfortunately, winding down the DCEU in preparation for Gunn's vision has thus far proven not only awkward but outright detrimental to Warner and DC's standing. Both "Black Adam" and "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" produced underwhelming box office results, and the troubles continued right up to "The Flash," which proved to be a box office disaster of superheroic proportions, tainting the legacy of Michael Keaton's Batman in the process — just like I said it would.

Needless to say, there's some concern over the two pre-Gunn movies left to release this year. Those movies, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "Blue Beetle," look to be in serious trouble, and will likely struggle to overcome the issues that have plagued all other recent DC films. But, if you want to take a more positive approach, you might focus on the fact that "Blue Beetle" seems to be somewhat of an outlier among the other blockbuster offerings, promising to tell a more grounded story that avoids many of the clichés that now dominate superhero storytelling.