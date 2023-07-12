The Emmy Awards Have The Roy Family Head-To-Head Once Again

Until last year's (and again this year's) nomination of J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, Sarah Snook was the only woman to receive an acting nomination for "Succession." For her portrayal of Shiv Roy, Snook was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2020 and again in 2022, but 2023 is the first year she's in contention for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category while Smith-Cameron returns to Supporting Actress. But just like the WASPy patriarchal hellscape of "Succession," the 2023 Emmy battle within the show is a boy's club.

The Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category is exclusively filled with performances from "Succession" season 4 and "The White Lotus" season 2, with Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Alexander Skarsgård facing off against F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, and Will Sharpe. No matter who wins, the votes will be split between the shows because there are literally no other options.

As for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Jeff Bridges in "The Old Man," Bob Odenkirk in "Better Call Saul," and Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us" are battling it out with the "Succession" cast — Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, and Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy. This is Culkin's first year in Lead Actor contention, as he is typically nominated as a Supporting Actor.

Will they win, or will the Roy boys mimic the "Succession" finale and go home with nothing? Let's look at the history of acting awards on "Succession" and see if we can learn anything.

Note: "Succession" was not eligible for the 2021 Emmy Awards, which is why it does not appear in this article.