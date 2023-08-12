Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade Made Good Use Of A Simple Styrofoam Cup

With "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," Steven Spielberg and George Lucas delved into their characters more than with their previous two Indy efforts. The film is ostensibly centered around the search for the Holy Grail, but is really about a man and his father's search for reconciliation and a bond that has eluded them throughout their relationship. Or, as Spielberg said in a making-of featurette, "the search for the father is the search for the Holy Grail."

Foreshadowing some of what he would later showcase in "The Fabelmans," Spielberg used the third Indiana Jones movie to explore the relationship between a son and a father who seemed more interested in excavating history than building a bond with his child. And while 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is still the best Indy film, it's arguable that "The Last Crusade" is the most complex and perhaps most moving Indy film.

All of which is great. But Spielberg wasn't just looking to mine the depths of his own experiences of a complicated father/son relationship with "The Last Crusade." He was also trying to make up for "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," which to his mind was a startlingly dark departure from what made Indy great in "Raiders," and remains his least favorite film of the franchise. So, alongside the touching story of a man and his son coming together after years of distance, the third Indiana Jones movie featured a bunch of cool stuff like explosions and face-melting special effects. And wouldn't you believe, something as simple as a styrofoam cup became oddly useful in bringing much of that to life.