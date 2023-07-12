Here's When You Can Watch The Flash At Home

"The Flash" hasn't even been in theaters for a month, but the latest DC Universe film will soon be available to watch from the comfort of home. The pandemic sort of forced studios to shorten theatrical windows for movies, but blockbusters still tend to enjoy a slightly longer time in theaters before debuting on VOD. But that's when things are going well. Unfortunately, audiences have largely not turned up for the Scarlet Speedster's solo film, and Warner Bros. is about to make it a whole lot easier for everyone else to watch it.

Beginning Tuesday, July 18, director Andy Muschietti's "The Flash" will be available on digital through marketplaces such as Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more. It will initially be available to either own for $24.99 or to rent for $19.99. That rental is good for 48 hours. This is the "premium" VOD window pricing which is typically applied to new movies when they first arrive on digital. That price usually comes down after several weeks, but it can be a while for bigger movies like this.

Warner Bros. also revealed that those who purchase the movie digitally will gain access to the six-part scripted podcast The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus. This is an original, standalone audio series that features Max Greenfield (TV's "New Girl") as the voice of The Flash/Barry Allen. Ezra Miller — who was subject to much controversy ahead of the release – plays the character in the film.