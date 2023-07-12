Here's When You Can Watch The Flash At Home
"The Flash" hasn't even been in theaters for a month, but the latest DC Universe film will soon be available to watch from the comfort of home. The pandemic sort of forced studios to shorten theatrical windows for movies, but blockbusters still tend to enjoy a slightly longer time in theaters before debuting on VOD. But that's when things are going well. Unfortunately, audiences have largely not turned up for the Scarlet Speedster's solo film, and Warner Bros. is about to make it a whole lot easier for everyone else to watch it.
Beginning Tuesday, July 18, director Andy Muschietti's "The Flash" will be available on digital through marketplaces such as Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more. It will initially be available to either own for $24.99 or to rent for $19.99. That rental is good for 48 hours. This is the "premium" VOD window pricing which is typically applied to new movies when they first arrive on digital. That price usually comes down after several weeks, but it can be a while for bigger movies like this.
Warner Bros. also revealed that those who purchase the movie digitally will gain access to the six-part scripted podcast The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus. This is an original, standalone audio series that features Max Greenfield (TV's "New Girl") as the voice of The Flash/Barry Allen. Ezra Miller — who was subject to much controversy ahead of the release – plays the character in the film.
What about the Blu-ray?
Warner Bros. is still happily embracing physical media these days. That's good news for those who don't want to rely on streaming services, particularly in an era when movies and TV shows are removed from these platforms with little or no warming. So for those who would prefer to add this movie to their shelves, "The Flash" will also be coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD.
The studio has announced that physical copies of the film will hit shelves on August 29. That means it will be about six weeks from the digital release to the Blu-ray. Starring alongside Miller in the film are Sasha Calle (Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Maribel Verduì (Nora Allen), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West), and Michael Keaton (Batman). The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:
"Worlds collide in 'The Flash' when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian ... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"
The Blu-ray and 4K bonus features
Those who decide to purchase the movie will be treated to more than just a trip through the DC multiverse. The release comes loaded with bonus features, which are becoming a bit rare these days. Studios have been skimping on additional content with physical releases as sales have declined in recent years. Fortunately, in this case, there is quite a bit to enjoy. But the special features do vary a bit between the Blu-ray and the 4K Ultra HD release. Here's a breakdown of what to expect.
"The Flash" Blu-ray contains the following special features:
The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus podcast — Six-part original scripted audio series featuring Max Greenfield as The Flash
The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus — behind the scenes
Making the Flash: Worlds Collide — featurette
Let's Get Nuts: Batman Returns, Again — featurette
Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton — featurette
Flashpoint: Introducing the Multiverse — featurette
"The Flash" 4K UHD and Premium Digital Ownership options contain the following special features:
The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus podcast — Six-part original scripted audio series featuring Max Greenfield as The Flash
The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus — behind the scenes
Deleted scenes
Saving Supergirl — featurette
The Bat Chase — featurette
Battling Zod — featurette
Fighting Dark Flash — featurette
The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlett Speedster — featurette
Making the Flash: Worlds Collide — featurette
Let's Get Nuts: Batman Returns, Again — featurette
Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton — featurette
Flashpoint: Introducing the Multiverse — featurette
Look for "The Flash" on Digital on July 18 and on Blu-ray on August 29.