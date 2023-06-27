The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: Avatar: The Way Of Water, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, And More

"Laugh out loud, does anyone even care about an 'Avatar' sequel?" everyone said, and then "Avatar: The Way of Water" came out and proceeded to become the third-biggest box office hit of all time (the first "Avatar" is still number one). So, yes, people do care about an "Avatar" sequel. Why? Because you don't mess around with Jim — Jim Cameron that is. Cameron is one of the best blockbuster filmmakers of all time, and while I'll confess that I'm not entirely enamored with the world of "Avatar," I appreciate the craft and skill that goes into creating these massive movies.

"Avatar 2" takes the material from the first "Avatar" and creates something bigger and better; an epic sci-fi fantasy adventure that continues to prove that we should never, ever bet against James Cameron. The dude knows what he's doing, that's all I'm saying. And whatever you think of the story of the "Avatar" films you have to admit that visually, they're jaw-dropping. The sequel, in particular, looks incredible with its watery scenery.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" picks back up with Jake Sully, who is now living as a full-time Na'vi avatar. He and his partner Neytiri now have an entire family, and they all live their lives among the beauty of Pandora. But of course, those pesky, evil humans can't take a hint, and soon everyone is in danger. Even the dead villain Colonel Miles Quaritch is back, now in avatar form.

Jake and his family flee the forest and head towards the shore, where they learn to live among water-logged Na'vi. But sooner or later, the fight is going to come to Jake and company, which gives Cameron an excuse to stage an hour-long action sequence that awes at every turn with its sheer size. But before he gets there he creates a surprisingly reflective movie, and some of the best scenes here don't involve action; they involve the characters adapting to their new way of life and exploring the beauty of it all. And oh yeah, there are space whales.

Special features:

Memories from Avatar Producer Jon Landau leads a spirited conversation with cast members, Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, recalling warm memories from production and reflecting on the extraordinary success of Avatar.



Avatar: A Look Back In this retrospective, cast and filmmakers reflect on their extraordinary journey making Avatar, the groundbreaking technologies they used to create an unparalleled cinematic experience, and the profound effect the film had on audiences worldwide.



Capturing Avatar: Journey with James Cameron and crew in this feature-length documentary, as they embark on a film the likes of which the world had never seen. Part One – After years of testing, research and design, James Cameron's tackled Avatar, "the most complex film" in his storied career. Part Two – Actors and technology are pushed to the limit as James Cameron pushes the boundaries of a groundbreaking, new filmmaking paradigm. Part Three – James Cameron used ground-breaking technology to merge the virtual and live-action elements of his film. Part Four – The edit room became ground zero as music, sound and visual effects were finalized in order to make the film's release date.



Featurettes Take a closer look at the creation of Pandora and the making of Avatar with featurettes on key aspects of production design, performance capture, and the post-production process.

