One Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Scene Made Christina Chong & Paul Wesley Want To Puke

Sometime in the early 2000s, maybe around the time of "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones," major Hollywood studios began experimenting in earnest with new ways to make effects-based blockbusters. This was the era of green-screen environments, wherein actors would be filmed in the middle of a large green room with only minimal sets surrounding them. The background of the scene — both interiors and exteriors — would then be filled in digitally in post-production. It was a handy way to visually realize large fantastical spaces without having to build a set.

20 years on, "virtual environment" technology has finally evolved into something a little more streamlined and less time-consuming, in the form of Augmented Reality walls. AR walls are, in brief, giant TV screens that broadcast moving virtual backgrounds during the actual shooting of a scene. Actors stand next to the circular AR wall, while the wall's images are wired into the show's cameras, allowing the background to shift appropriately based on the camera's movements. It's a way to avoid building sets without having to composite in backgrounds after the fact. /Film has written about AR walls several times in the past, and it is famously used on sci-fi shows like "The Mandalorian," "Star Trek: Discovery," and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

It's been said that AR walls are a little disorienting for the actors. Because the backgrounds are moving based on the camera's movements and not on the actors' movements, an actor standing close to the screen will often see the background lurch and sway unexpectedly, leading to vertigo and disorientation. This was certainly the case with Christina Chong, who plays La'an Noonien Singh on "Strange New Worlds." In a recent interview with Awards Radar, Chong related the sea-sickness-inducing experience.