The Best 4K & Blu-Ray Movies & TV Deals For Amazon Prime Day
It's officially Prime Day over at Amazon. That means people are throwing down money for stuff that they probably don't really need right now, but it's cheap, so we buy it, and that's what we do here in America. Of course, what you can never have enough of is movies and TV shows, especially when we're talking about having them available on physical media, so studios and networks can't just take them away from their streaming services or digital libraries.
Prime Day is always packed with great deals for movies and TV shows on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Though the higher-resolution discs have made DVD an afterthought, there are always new releases on Blu-ray, and an ever-growing library of 4K UHD titles that give us the best-looking version of movies that we've ever seen. We've rounded up some of the best Prime Day 4K and Blu-ray deals featuring your favorite movies and TV shows, so get your wallet ready. It's going to be hard to resist these prices.
Movie Collections
First up, these bundles are full of fantastic deals. There are collections of classic films from Alfred Hitchcock, huge assemblies of all sorts of Warner Bros. Pictures films, beloved trilogies like "The Dark Knight," "The Lord of the Rings," and "Back to the Future," or larger collections for even bigger franchises like "Friday the 13th," "Fast and Furious" and the massive Universal Monsters library. There's something for everyone here in this batch of movie collections, available in both 4K and Blu-ray.
- Alfred Hitchcock Classics (Rear Window, Vertigo, Psycho, The Birds) 4K UHD – $34.99
- Alfred Hithccock Classics (Saboteur, Shadow of a Doubt, The Trouble with Harry, Marnie, Family Plot) 4K UHD – $34.99
- "Back to the Future" Trilogy Blu-ray – $16.99
- Batman 4-Film Collecton (1989-1997) 4K UHD – $39.99
- "Bill & Ted" Trilogy (Blu-ray) – $11.99
- The Bourne Complete Collection Blu-ray – $22.99
- Chucky 7-Movie collection Blu-ray – $24.49
- The Dark Knight Trilogy 4K UHD and Blu-ray – $29.99
- "Fantastic Beasts" 3-Movie Collection Blu-ray – $16.99
- "Fast & Furious" 9-Movie Collection Blu-ray (without Fast X) – $29.99
- "Friday the 13th" 8-Movie collection Blu-ray – $25.99
- Harry Potter – Complete 8-Movie Blu-ray Collection – $27.99
- Harry Potter – Complete 8-Movie 4K UHD Collection – $59.99
- "The Hobbit" Trilogy (Extended Edition) Blu-ray – $29.99
- "How to Train Your Dragon" Trilogy Blu-ray – $11.99
- Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4K – $39.99
- James Bond: The Daniel Craig Collection 4K UHD – $34.99
- James Bond Collection (24 Films, without No Time to Die) – $54.99
- "The Lord of the Rings" Trilogy (Extended and Theatrical) 4K UHD – $39.99
- "The Matrix" Trilogy 4K UHD – $24.99
- "Men in Black" Trilogy 4K UHD – $29.49
- "The Mummy" Ultimate Collection Blu-ray – $11.98
- "A Nightmare on Elm Street" 7-Movie Collection – $19.99
- "Pitch Perfect" Trilogy Blu-ray – $9.99
- "Resident Evil" 6-Movie Collection 4K UHD – $46.99
- Riddick: The Complete Collection – $14.99
- Shrek: The Ultimate Collection Blu-ray – $18.99
- "Spider-Man" Trilogy (Tobey Maguire) 4K UHD – $29.49
- Spider-Man Trilogy (Tom Holland) Blu-ray – $21.91
- "Superman" 5-Film Collection 4K UHD – $69.99 (Lightning Deal)
- "Terminator" 6-Film Collection Blu-ray – $24.99
- Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy ("Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," "The World's End") 4K UHD – $19.99
- Top Gun: Maverick 2-Movie Collection 4K UHD – $26.99
- Universal Classic Monsters 30-Film Collection Blu-ray – $69.99
- WB 100th 25-Film Collection Volume 2 (Comedies, Dramas, Musicals) Blu-ray – $99.99
- WB 100th 25-Film Collection Volume 4 (Thrillers, Horror, Sci-Fi) Blu-ray – $99.99
TV Collections
Don't forget about the small screen. There are plenty of stellar deals on collections of TV shows, especially if you're in the market for snagging the complete series run of your favorite program. Reach back for classics like "The Andy Griffith Show" or "The Flinstones," or keep things modern and light with a Blu-ray set for "The Office" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Still don't have "Game of Thrones" in your library? Get it on 4K now! There's also an entire collection of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" volumes on sale, so make sure to dig in.
- "The A-Team" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $51.99
- "The Addams Family" The Complete Series DVD – $13.99
- "Animaniacs" The Complete Series (Original) DVD – $24.99
- "The Andy Griffith Show" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $74.09
- Batman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray – $24.99
- "Battlestar Galactica" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $49.99
- "The Bionic Woman" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $89.99
- "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $52.99
- "Charmed" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $89.99
- "The Flintstones" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $29.99
- "Frasier" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $93.99
- "Friends" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $39.99
- "Game of Thrones" The Complete Series 4K UHD – $99.99
- "The Good Place" Blu-ray – $35.99
- "Harley Quinn" The Complete First and Second Seasons Blu-ray – $16.99
- "The Jetsons" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $17.99
- "Justice League: Unlimited" The Complete Series -$19.99
- "Justified" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $92.49
- "MacGyver" The Complete Collection – $85.99
- "Mr. Robot" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $27.99
- "Mystery Science Theater 3000" (Various Volumes) – Starting as low as $20.99
- "The Office" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $79.99
- "Rick and Morty" Season 6 Blu-ray – $13.99
- "Samurai Jack" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $29.99
- "Scooby Doo, Where Are You!" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $23.99
- "Smallville" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $84.99
- "Station Eleven" Blu-ray – $23.49
- "Supergirl" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $59.99
- Superman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray – $19.99 (Lightning Deal)
- "Supernatural: The Complete Series Blu-ray – $129.99
- "The Wire" The Complete Series Blu-ray – $58.98
4K Movies
So many movies are being released on 4K, since it's the highest-definition available. No matter how good your internet speed and streaming options are, you'll never get 4K in as high of quality as a 4K disc can provide. These days, lots of older movies are getting a proper 4K release, including classics like "Casablanca" and "The Maltese Falcon." But you can also grab newer titles like "Everything Everywhere All At Once," "Nope," and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Take your pick!
- "10 Cloverfield Lane" – $18.99
- "1917" – $9.99
- "Air Force One" (Steelbook) – $19.49
- "Babylon" – $18.99
- "The Big Lebowski" – $10.44
- "Blade Runner: The Final Cut" – $12.99
- "Blade Runner 2049" – $10.99
- "Casablanca" – $11.99
- "A Clockwork Orange" – $10.99
- "Cloverfield" – $11.99
- "Cool Hand Luke" – $14.99
- "Dune" – $9.88
- "Dunkirk" – $11.39
- "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" – $11.99
- "Edge of Tomorrow (Live Die Repeat)" – $9.98
- "Event Horizon" 4K UHD – $15.99
- "Everything Everywhere All At Once" – $14.49
- "The Fifth Element" – $17.96
- "Get Out" – $10.44
- "Gladiator" – $12.99
- "Inglourious Basterds" – $10.99
- "Jaws" – $15.99
- "Jurassic Park" – $10.99
- "La La Land" – $19.26
- "Mad Max: Fury Road" – $10.99
- "The Maltese Falcon" – $14.99
- "No Time to Die" – $9.99
- "Nope" – $11.99
- "The Northman" – $10.99
- "Oblivion" – $9.99
- "Pan's Labyrinth" – $10.99
- "Plane" – $15.99
- "Planes, Trains & Automobiles (with Deleted Scenes)" – $14.99
- "Rebel Without a Cause" – $14.99
- "Saturday Night Fever" – $15.19
- "Scarface" – $9.99
- "Schindler's List" – $12.99
- "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" – $9.99
- "The Shawshank Redemption" – $10.99
- "The Shining" – $11.99
- "Singin' in the Rain" – $9.99
- "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" – $14.99
- "Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Edition)" – $16.99
- "The Suicide Squad" – $11.49
- "Wayne's World" – $14.99
- "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" – $9.99
Blu-ray Movies
Here are some of the best Blu-ray movie deals you can find for Prime Day:
- "Clerks III" – $7.96
- "Clueless" – $9.99
- "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" – $12.49
- "Everything Everywhere All At Once" – $10.49
- "Fall" – $8.49