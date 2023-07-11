The Best 4K & Blu-Ray Movies & TV Deals For Amazon Prime Day

The Office Michael and Oscar NBC
By Ethan Anderton/

It's officially Prime Day over at Amazon. That means people are throwing down money for stuff that they probably don't really need right now, but it's cheap, so we buy it, and that's what we do here in America. Of course, what you can never have enough of is movies and TV shows, especially when we're talking about having them available on physical media, so studios and networks can't just take them away from their streaming services or digital libraries

Prime Day is always packed with great deals for movies and TV shows on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Though the higher-resolution discs have made DVD an afterthought, there are always new releases on Blu-ray, and an ever-growing library of 4K UHD titles that give us the best-looking version of movies that we've ever seen. We've rounded up some of the best Prime Day 4K and Blu-ray deals featuring your favorite movies and TV shows, so get your wallet ready. It's going to be hard to resist these prices. 

Movie Collections

Back to the Future Universal

First up, these bundles are full of fantastic deals. There are collections of classic films from Alfred Hitchcock, huge assemblies of all sorts of Warner Bros. Pictures films, beloved trilogies like "The Dark Knight," "The Lord of the Rings," and "Back to the Future," or larger collections for even bigger franchises like "Friday the 13th," "Fast and Furious" and the massive Universal Monsters library. There's something for everyone here in this batch of movie collections, available in both 4K and Blu-ray.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanWarner Bros.
ShrekDreamWorks Animation

TV Collections

Batman: The Animated Series Warner Bros.

Don't forget about the small screen. There are plenty of stellar deals on collections of TV shows, especially if you're in the market for snagging the complete series run of your favorite program. Reach back for classics like "The Andy Griffith Show" or "The Flinstones," or keep things modern and light with a Blu-ray set for "The Office" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Still don't have "Game of Thrones" in your library? Get it on 4K now! There's also an entire collection of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" volumes on sale, so make sure to dig in.

FrasierNBC
The Office Jim SmirkNBC

4K Movies

The Big Lebowski Universal

So many movies are being released on 4K, since it's the highest-definition available. No matter how good your internet speed and streaming options are, you'll never get 4K in as high of quality as a 4K disc can provide. These days, lots of older movies are getting a proper 4K release, including classics like "Casablanca" and "The Maltese Falcon." But you can also grab newer titles like "Everything Everywhere All At Once," "Nope," and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Take your pick!

DuneWarner Bros.
NopeUniversal
Scott Pilgrim vs the WorldUniversal

Blu-ray Movies

Clerks 3 Lionsgate

Here are some of the best Blu-ray movie deals you can find for Prime Day:

The Green KnightA24

