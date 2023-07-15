The Bear Season 2 Finale Almost Didn't Include A Major Moment

Although most of the characters on "The Bear" have grown a lot over the course of the series so far, they all still experienced plenty of setbacks in the season 2 finale. Natalie (Abby Elliott) doesn't get any closure from her mother, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) still gets flustered from all the tickets, and Carmy — most tragic of all — gets trapped inside a walk-in fridge. It's the worst-case scenario for a head chef on his restaurant's first big night, and he does not handle it well.

Not only does Carmy have to deal with the guilt of letting his team down in a key moment, but the resulting depression also leads him to accidentally break up with his girlfriend Claire (Molly Gordon). "What the f**k was I thinking? Like I was gonna be in a relationship?" Carmy vents, unaware that Claire is listening from the other side of the door. Claire laments his feelings and walks away, then Richie comes by to yell at him, and finally, Carmy's left alone with nothing but his phone, which he notices has a voicemail from Claire, delivered shortly before she left him. "I really love you," she says in it, but now it's bittersweet.

It's a gut-wrenching moment, and it almost wasn't in the show at all. "When I first read episode 10, the voicemail was never going to be in it," Molly Gordon explained in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "What I think happened is that Chris wanted to make that part more meaningful and add more to the episode. It was heartbreaking for me, acting in the walk-in scene, knowing that Jeremy [Allen White] hadn't heard that voicemail, knowing he would be listening to it while trapped in a refrigerator."