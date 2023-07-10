Twisted Metal Trailer: Deadpool Meets Zombieland In Video Game TV Adaptation

Video game adaptations are all the rage. With the success of shows like "Arcane" winning all sorts of awards, and movies like "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" making serious bank at the box office, every studio wants to capitalize on gaming for their next big hit. While some adaptations take a rather faithful approach, like "The Last of Us" essentially doing a shot-for-shot remake, some take big swings and liberties with the source material. Now, Peacock wants to enter the video game adaptations race with "Twisted Metal," which falls squarely in the later camp, because a faithful adaptation this is not (as far as the trailers show).

The biggest change between the games and the TV show is the fact that the action takes place outside of cars. The "Twisted Metal" games from the '90s were essentially big, violent versions of a toddler slamming Hot Wheels toys, bumper cars but with machine guns, missiles, and even nukes. Like other rather straightforward action games from the '90s like "Mortal Kombat," "Twisted Metal" has a surprising amount of lore, all centering around the titular Twisted Metal tournament. Whoever wins the tournament gets one wish granted by the game's mysterious demonic patron who then twists the wish into some cruel torture like an actual devil.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the "Twisted Metal" live-action show will retain any of this. What the show does seem to have, however, is the humor of "Deadpool" and "Zombieland." It looks weird, bizarre even, but it is also funny as hell.