How To Watch Wes Anderson's Asteroid City At Home
Nothing can be said to be certain in this life, except for death, taxes, and that Wes Anderson will continue to make Wes Anderson films so long as people keep paying to see them. The eccentric auteur's latest comedy-drama, "Asteroid City," has quietly become one of the more notable hits of the summer, earning mostly positive reviews from critics (you can read /Film's review by Lex Briscuso here) and even surpassing "The Flash" at the box office in its fourth weekend of release, including its original week-long rollout in just six theaters. It might not rank among the highest-grossing films of 2023, but Anderson's latest will have little trouble covering its $25 million budget and then some, which is more than many of this year's tentpoles can say. That it's also an original project intended for adults makes this victory that much sweeter.
In that regard, it's a little disappointing that Universal, which distributed "Asteroid City" through Focus Features, has declined to extend the film's exclusive theatrical run in favor of releasing it on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) as soon as possible. Bear in mind, the film will remain in theaters for the immediate future, but anyone hoping to catch it on the big screen may want to do so sooner than later, just to be safe. Then again, recent films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" did solid business at the box office for months after hitting the home market, so who knows? Anderson's latest may yet continue to thrive as counter-programming far longer than anticipated.
Asteroid City makes impact on PVOD
Wes Anderson fans (Wes Fandersons?) who've been waiting to watch "Asteroid City" at home may do so starting on July 11, 2023, when the film becomes available to buy or rent on digital platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu/Fandango. "Packed with humor, an eclectic cast of characters, and an extraordinary alien encounter, the film marks the return of seven-time Oscar-nominated writer and director Wes Anderson ("Isle of Dogs," "Moonrise Kingdom") and his signature unique visual style," per the official press release. That cast includes Anderson regulars Jason Schwartzman and Scarlett Johansson, along with his first-time collaborator Tom Hanks.
This being an Anderson joint, of course, the film's supporting cast features a mind-boggling number of respected character actors and A-listers in roles that range from significant to blink-and-you'll-miss-'em in nature. Their ranks include (take a deep breath now), Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum. The only longtime Anderson collaborator missing is Bill Murray, who was forced to drop out after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the start of filming (although he technically still has a part in the film).
What about streaming and physical media?
Because it was released by Universal through Focus Features, "Asteroid City" will eventually make its way onto Peacock sometime after its minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical window is up. Wes Anderson's film is easily one of the biggest hits Focus Features has backed in some time, what with the studio specializing in titles targeted at older crowds who've been less inclined to make the journey to the theater in the post-lockdown era. That makes it an excellent fit for firmly established arthouse favorites like Anderson, but less so for up-and-comers like Nida Manzoor, whose directorial debut, "Polite Society," got lost in the fray after Focus Features failed to properly capitalize on its stupendous word-of-mouth out of the Sundance Film Festival. (It's available now on Peacock, though, hint, hint.)
Last, but certainly not least, all you physical media enthusiasts out there should be able to add "Asteroid City" to your Blu-ray collection at some point later this year. Anderson is far too much of a physical media aficionado himself to sign off on his films releasing on digital and streaming only. Plus, as should be painfully obvious by now, the more stuff that's available on home media, the better the odds are that item you've been meaning to finally check off your to-watch list won't have vanished into the streaming void by the time you get around to it.