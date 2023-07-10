How To Watch Wes Anderson's Asteroid City At Home

Nothing can be said to be certain in this life, except for death, taxes, and that Wes Anderson will continue to make Wes Anderson films so long as people keep paying to see them. The eccentric auteur's latest comedy-drama, "Asteroid City," has quietly become one of the more notable hits of the summer, earning mostly positive reviews from critics (you can read /Film's review by Lex Briscuso here) and even surpassing "The Flash" at the box office in its fourth weekend of release, including its original week-long rollout in just six theaters. It might not rank among the highest-grossing films of 2023, but Anderson's latest will have little trouble covering its $25 million budget and then some, which is more than many of this year's tentpoles can say. That it's also an original project intended for adults makes this victory that much sweeter.

In that regard, it's a little disappointing that Universal, which distributed "Asteroid City" through Focus Features, has declined to extend the film's exclusive theatrical run in favor of releasing it on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) as soon as possible. Bear in mind, the film will remain in theaters for the immediate future, but anyone hoping to catch it on the big screen may want to do so sooner than later, just to be safe. Then again, recent films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" did solid business at the box office for months after hitting the home market, so who knows? Anderson's latest may yet continue to thrive as counter-programming far longer than anticipated.