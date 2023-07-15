Ted Lasso's Season 3 Tooting Gag Was Just A Sliver Of A Deleted Season 1 Scene

A culture clash is always a reliable source for comedy. Is it always the most deftly handled or most sophisticated material? Absolutely not. In fact, it often times can create some of the most offensive humor out there. But there is always something to mine out of one group of people being bewildered by another, particularly if the two groups of people only have minor differences from one another.

"Ted Lasso" was built on this kind of humor. The premise of an American coming over to London to coach soccer sets itself up to be filled with jokes about different customs and words that mean different things depending on where you are. Because the inconsistencies between the two cultures were ultimately minor, it helped the audience endear itself to the titular character played by Jason Sudeikis, particularly because the joke was rarely ever about making fun of the differences but instead the ignorance of not knowing them.

Many of these culture clash moments involve Ted learning something about his new home and conferring with Brendan Hunt's Coach Beard, who is far more worldly and seems to know everything about every place like a sage, about how silly the differences are. The dialogue scenes are quick and punchy and often good for a laugh or two. Even when we get to the penultimate episode of the series, "Mom City," there are still things Ted learns about England that make him chuckle. One of those things: the existence of a district in London called Tooting.