Indiana Jones 5 Would Have Focused On Indy And Marion Had Spielberg Directed

This post contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

There is no telling the story of Indiana Jones without Marion Ravenwood. Dating back to "Raiders of the Lost Ark," the story of Harrison Ford's adventure-seeking archaeologist has been intrinsically tied to Karen Allen's rambunctious counterpart to our hero. So, with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" seemingly closing the book on Indy's story for good, it only makes sense that Marion would come back once more to deliver a happy ending. But Allen doesn't appear in the film all that much. Had Steven Spielberg remained on board as director though, she likely would have had a lot more screen time.

James Mangold, of "Logan" fame, ultimately directed "Dial of Destiny" after Spielberg stepped away. This marks the first time that someone other than Spielberg has ever directed a film in the franchise. Speaking recently with Variety, Allen discussed her relatively small role in the film. The actress explained that, while Spielberg was developing his version of "Indiana Jones 5," Marion was a bigger part of the story.