Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Melissa Navia On Ortegas' Big Moment & What To Expect In Season 2 [Exclusive Interview]

One thing I love about Ortegas that I think this episode really exemplifies is how she's unapologetically confident in her abilities. When she forgets everything, she loses it for a bit, but then finds it in her quarters by repeating the mantra, "My name is Erica Ortegas, and I fly the ship." Can you talk a little bit about filming that specific scene?

Oh my goodness. That scene, I knew that I was ... it was emotional. It was painful. Not physically, necessarily, but you have to get to a place that's all panic, that's raw. And for me as an actor, I love that, especially because you don't see that a lot from her because you do always see this confident, cocky side.

When I approached the scene, I knew that it was going to take me really pulling something from deep inside. But that also requires everyone's help. So, for example, when she's in her room, I remember when the ship is being hit and she has those moments where she's thrown across the bed. We had our AD, and we had our script coordinator, and we had people doing the lines of the computer and doing the boom [of the ship getting hit]. I remember, at one point I was so tense because I didn't want to get out of that headspace, and a boom came at the wrong time. And I remember being like, "The booms! We need the booms at the right time!" And then, I'm always usually so cool on set. And afterwards, I was just like, "I'm sorry for yelling." Everybody was like, "That was amazing," because I just stayed in that place of panic the whole time. And for me, when a scene is over or before a scene or after a scene, I can be me. But for something like this, I had to stay in a place of vulnerability and desperation.

Also, it was cool that it's a scene by myself, but it also makes it more difficult because you have nobody to play off of except for yourself. And the computer is like the god in the sky, and there's only so much you can do. So, for me, that scene, I was looking forward to it. I was very excited to do it. Because you haven't seen her have to ... everyone else is going through this emotional turbulence throughout season 1 and throughout season 2. Everyone's dealing with something, and Erica's just like, "Yo, I fly the ship, and I do it really well." And so, this was an episode where you saw that she was like, "I do not know what I'm doing." And you saw her get to that point and then have to pull herself out of it.