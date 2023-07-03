The 6 Best And 4 Worst Moments In Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

The following post contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

Few characters are more instantly recognizable than the whip-cracking, treasure-hunting, Nazi-punching professor of archeology known as Indiana Jones, played to perfection by Harrison Ford. While the franchise has had ups and downs over its 42-year history, "Raiders of the Lost Ark" still ranks number 10 on AFI's list of the "100 Most Thrilling American Films" and is considered one of the best adventure films ever made. Its sequel, "Temple of Doom," was deemed a bit too dark upon release, but it has gained a broader appreciation in the decades since. "The Last Crusade" remains a rip-roaring crowd-pleaser thanks to Sean Connery and Ford's brilliant father-son chemistry. Given that "Kingdom of Crystal Skull" was not a fan favorite, everyone hoped that the fifth and (supposedly) final entry in the series would give Indiana a proper send-off.

While "Dial of Destiny" may not reach the cinematic heights of the original trilogy, it's leagues better than "Crystal Skull." It takes big swings in the final act, making it a bigger and wilder adventure than anything Dr. Jones has previously experienced. Setting the film in the aftermath of the Apollo 11 Moon landing creates the perfect environment for Indy to reflect on a changing world, and to question whether or not it still has a place for aging adventurers like himself. While several jokes target Indy's age, the script also includes poignant moments during which our hero reflects on his big regrets and losses, and we never doubt that Harrison Ford has still got it. Even after all these years away, the character still fits as well as Indy's trusty fedora.