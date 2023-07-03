Changing Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's Big Ending Was Never An Option

This post contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

By the time we got to the final act of "Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade," the pattern of these movies had become clear: whereas the first two acts of the film would be relatively grounded in reality, the third act is when things take a turn towards the supernatural. That's when the magical artifact that's widely suspected to be filled with genuine magic is revealed to be exactly that — the Ark of the Covenant starts melting people's faces, just as the Holy Grail turns out to not just be real, but is guarded by an immortal knight just as the legends said. People criticized the alien stuff in the final act of "Crystal Skull," and while it certainly could've executed better, the general idea was still pretty much in line with what the original three movies established.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" follows the fourth movie's strategy of arguably going too far in its final act. Not only does the dial work, but Indiana ends up going back in time to 212 BC and talking to Archimedes. Even in a franchise where people can gets their hearts grabbed out of their chests through dark magic, this still feels a little hard to swallow. Whereas the other movies maintained a sense of mystery around their objects, there is something almost disappointingly straightforward about the dial in this film, and a lot of mystery is lost by having us literally meet the man who made it.

But as controversial as this all has proven to be, director James Mangold has made it clear that it was never going to end any other way. When asked in a recent interview if he'd considered any alternatives, he responded, "This is the ending we wrote two years ago, and no."