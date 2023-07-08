Mission: Impossible Director Brian De Palma Was Against Making Any Sequels

The first "Mission: Impossible" is a quintessential Brian De Palma spy-thriller, sporting a tense, twisty mystery about a man being wrongfully framed. At this stage, "Mission: Impossible" had no franchise aspirations attached to it, as De Palma intended it as a standalone foray into a world of spies and high-stakes missions, with layered characters enriching an already-thrilling tale. Now, 27 years later since the first "Mission: Impossible" movie, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) has evolved into a franchise brand in his own right, with the series' seventh installment, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" just around the corner. Hunt has come a long way from stumbling around traumatized in the streets of Prague — now, he jumps off tall buildings without a care in the world and neutralizes global threats with growing zest and determination.

In an age where franchises are an inevitability, De Palma's thoughts on "Mission: Impossible" sequels and Hollywood preoccupation with CGI tentpole films might elicit divided responses. In an interview with AP Press, De Palma lamented the state of Hollywood in the present, stating that most films are "just lit terribly" and that "visual storytelling has gone out the window." De Palma is not completely wrong — an over-reliance on CG often ends up sidelining visual intricacy or the basic concept of well-lit shots, but there is no dearth of competent filmmakers who can balance the two and create stunning, riveting films that truly matter.

However, De Palma's comments about the obsessive need to churn films out for the sake of profits are not exaggerated or untrue. Some franchises have endured over time, but a majority of franchise films end up being underwhelming or forgettable, with nothing meaningful to offer. But, does this apply to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise? Let's dive into what the director had to say.