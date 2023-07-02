Attack On Titan The Final Season The Final Chapters (Part 2) Trailer: This Is The End (Probably)

The end is within the grasp of "Attack on Titan" fans. The enormously popular anime series will be concluding this year, a full decade after it first aired in 2013. The series' creatives chose to title season 4 "The Final Season" in commemoration, but this wound up backfiring on them due to plenty of scheduling delays (animation studio MAPPA has a very full plate).

For context. "Part 1" of the final season aired 16 episodes from December 2020 to March 2021. The series then went on an expected hiatus, until "Part 2" resumed for 12 episodes from January to April 2022. Most fans had expected this would be the end, but then "Part 2" ended on a cliffhanger with a handful more story to tell. "Part 3," divided into two extra-long episodes, has been split itself — the first of these episodes aired back on March 4, 2023.

This means that this final episode now bears the ludicrous title of "Attack on Titan: The Final Season The Final Chapters (Part 2)." Between the drawn-out schedule and the source material manga ending in 2021, many fans are eager to get to the end.

Their appetites and frustrations are about to be sated in equal measure: the trailer for the final "Attack on Titan" episode debuted at Anime Expo 2023.