Attack On Titan The Final Season The Final Chapters (Part 2) Trailer: This Is The End (Probably)
The end is within the grasp of "Attack on Titan" fans. The enormously popular anime series will be concluding this year, a full decade after it first aired in 2013. The series' creatives chose to title season 4 "The Final Season" in commemoration, but this wound up backfiring on them due to plenty of scheduling delays (animation studio MAPPA has a very full plate).
For context. "Part 1" of the final season aired 16 episodes from December 2020 to March 2021. The series then went on an expected hiatus, until "Part 2" resumed for 12 episodes from January to April 2022. Most fans had expected this would be the end, but then "Part 2" ended on a cliffhanger with a handful more story to tell. "Part 3," divided into two extra-long episodes, has been split itself — the first of these episodes aired back on March 4, 2023.
This means that this final episode now bears the ludicrous title of "Attack on Titan: The Final Season The Final Chapters (Part 2)." Between the drawn-out schedule and the source material manga ending in 2021, many fans are eager to get to the end.
Their appetites and frustrations are about to be sated in equal measure: the trailer for the final "Attack on Titan" episode debuted at Anime Expo 2023.
The Battle of Heaven and Earth
"Attack on Titan: The Final Season The Final Chapters (Part 2)" will adapt the 34th and final volume of the original "Attack on Titan" manga by Hajime Isayama (consisting of chapters 135 to 139). Going off the previous episode, this one will be about an hour long.
Throughout "Attack on Titan: The Final Season," lead-turned-antagonist Eren Yeager had taken drastic measures to protect his people, the Eldians, who are hated by the rest of the world for their Titan-shifting abilities. Eren's radicalization culminated in his decision to unleash hordes of 200-foot-tall "Colossal Titans." Under his direction, the Titans will trample all life outside the Eldians' home of Paradis Island. His surviving friends and enemies team up to stop this genocide, called "The Rumbling."
When we last left our anti-heroes, the Rumbling was well underway. The last survivors of the nation of Marley (including many interned Eldians) were assembled at a remote desert fortress. Eren (in his Founding Titan form, which resembles a cross between a human skeleton and a centipede) was personally leading the Rumbling there to wipe them out when his former friends arrived via plane to stop him.
In the manga, this event is known as "The Battle of Heaven and Earth" — Eren will use his new powers to summon past incarnations of Titan Shifters from throughout history, including some faces the audience may recognize. This leaves the Alliance outnumbered and overpowered. Can they prevail? Find out when "Attack on Titan" returns in Fall 2023 (or just read the manga).
Viewers outside Japan will be able to watch "Attack on Titan: The Final Season The Final Chapters (Part 2)" on Crunchyroll.