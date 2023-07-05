The Witcher's Joey Batey Was A Bit Nervous About Jaskier's Radovid Romance In Season 3

This post contains spoilers for "The Witcher" season 3.

"The Witcher" got a lot gayer this season. After the Netflix series spent its first two seasons crafting a world where magical monsters roam free yet compulsory heterosexuality still seems to be a thing, the latest batch of episodes is finally exploring the show's untapped queer potential. It does so largely through Jaskier (Joey Batey), the seemingly ageless bard who accompanies Geralt (Henry Cavill) on adventures to write songs about how hot and cool he is. Jaskier has always been a ladies' man, but he's also always had a rather queer-coded attachment to Geralt. In season 2, he even writes a breakup song about him.

Still, Jaskier's big queer energy has never led to any sort of gay romance, but the new season is set to change that with the introduction of Radovid (Hugh Skinner). Prince Radovid is the brother of Redania's king, and though he appears to be a drunken bachelor himself, he's actually an astute strategizer playing the role of the underestimated party boy. When he meets Jaskier, the pair share an instant connection that's bolstered by Radovid's genuine appreciation for Jaskier's artistic talents.

In an interview with Gay Times, Batey spoke about what it was like to play one half of the pairing, who get together without any discussion of their sexualities. Behind the scenes, though, it apparently took quite a lot of discussion to assure him that the show would be offering up significant queer representation. While Batey says he's been "interested in exploring other sides to him and also keen to get a bit more queer representation on the screen," he was also admittedly worried about possible missteps. "I was very excited and a little apprehensive, if I'm honest," Batey shares, "because I wanted to ensure that this was done sensitively and carefully; that it wasn't, in any way, becoming stereotyped."