Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Drowns At The Box Office With $6 Million Opening Weekend

A couple of weeks ago, Warner Bros.' expensive superhero outing "The Flash" and Pixar's animated love story "Elemental" landed simultaneously with rough starts at the box office. There's a sense of déjà vu this weekend, as "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" debuts with an estimated $60 million opening weekend that's far short of the bar set by its eye-popping $295 million production budget, and DreamWorks' watery animated offering "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken" sinks entirely.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken" has opened outside of the top five at the box office this weekend, earning sixth place with a projected three-day total of $6 million. For comparison, the $29.6 million opening weekend for "Elemental" was considered pretty disastrous (though that movie has regained ground thanks to a strong hold in its second weekend). "Ruby Gillman" wasn't anywhere near as expensive as Pixar's latest, with a budget of $70 million vs. $200 million for "Elemental," but it's nonetheless unlikely to break even at the box office after landing with more of a ripple than a splash.

Those audiences who did make the trip to see the trials and tribulations of the titular teenage kraken seemed to enjoy the film, if the A- CinemaScore is anything to go by, but reviews are middling with a lackluster score of 65 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. So, what exactly went wrong for Ruby?