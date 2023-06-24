Elemental Is Still In The Game, Thanks To A Strong Second Weekend Box Office Hold

Last weekend's big movie releases started off in similarly dismal positions at the box office, but now they're heading in very different directions. While "The Flash" is looking at a rough second weekend drop of more than 70 percent, it looks like Pixar's "Elemental" still has a chance to turn things around. The colorful animated tale of fire-and-water romance is set to drop by 39 percent or less in its sophomore weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Friday's numbers put "Elemental" in a tight race with "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" for the No. 1 spot at the box office this weekend, with both movies expected to gross $17-19 million. That's obviously an outstanding showing for "Across the Spider-Verse," which is now in its fourth weekend at the box office and thriving despite the summer competition. The animated superhero film is expected to pass $300 million at the domestic box office on Sunday.

But while "Across the Spider-Verse" was already safely a hit, strong legs could be an essential lifeline for "Elemental." Pixar has been struggling to find its feet at the box office since Disney released three of its movies — "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red" — direct to streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following back-to-back hits "Incredibles 2" and "Toy Story 4," the animation studio's return to theaters in 2022 was less than triumphant, with "Lightyear" grossing $50.5 million at the box office in its domestic debut, and dropping 65 percent in its second weekend. Though "Elemental" opened even lower, at $26.9 million, it could end up outpacing "Lightyear" if this hold continues.