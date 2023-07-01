Superman's Flying Scenes Were Brutal On Both Margot Kidder & Christopher Reeve

There's not much you can say about 1978's "Superman" that hasn't already been said. The film's legacy as defining the modern blockbuster and creating a blueprint for superhero movies going forward is well established. Treating its subject matter with respect and dignity while maintaining just enough of a light-hearted tone to keep things entertaining for everyone, "Superman" betrays none of the behind-the-scenes turmoil that director Richard Donner endured to bring the movie to the big screen.

Having been convinced to direct by producer Alexander Salkind with the promise of a "perfect" script, the filmmaker quickly found that he would have to make major changes to the screenplay in order to deliver a movie that wasn't several hours long and didn't treat Superman as some sort of joke. And that was just the start of the problems, with Donner ultimately revealing that shooting "Superman" was the toughest two years of his life.

But it wasn't just the director that suffered to make "Superman" into the beloved comic book adaptation it eventually became. Margot Kidder may have been charming as Lois Lane, but the star had to endure a pretty arduous shoot schedule that saw her working 14 hour days. What's more, the scenes that involved her being flown around by Christopher Reeve's Superman sounded like a real pain — literally.