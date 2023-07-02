How The Boys VFX Team Pulled Off Season 2's Gory Head Popper Scene

There are few comic books as intensely violent as Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's "The Boys," and the Prime Video series of the same name doesn't pull any punches. Showrunner Eric Kripke ("Supernatural") ensured that the series was as brutally bloody as its source material, with all kinds of superhuman violence. Human bodies (and even some superhuman bodies) just aren't made to withstand intense forces, so many people are popping, starting with Hughie's (Jack Quaid) girlfriend all the way back in the pilot. Poor Robin explodes into a spray of guts and red mist when Flash-knock off A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) slams into her at superhuman speeds. It was only the first of many, many blood-filled explosions in the series, but it would not be the most intense or impressive.

In season 2, Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is holding court during a congressional hearing against Vought concerning Compound-V when former Vought scientist John Vogelbaum took the stand. Suddenly, heads start exploding as if someone with a "Scanners" fetish suddenly got the ability, and the entire courtroom becomes a chaotic mess of blood, brains, and people running for their lives. One human explosion is tricky enough, but what about a whole bunch of head pops in a crowded scene? In an interview with GameSpot, season 2 VFX supervisor Stephen Fleet shared all of the secrets behind making the mind-blowing scene come to life.