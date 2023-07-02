Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Is About Indy, Not Spin-Offs

This article contains major spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," so proceed with caution!

Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe took the box office by storm, the major studios have been obsessed with crafting movies that are constantly planting seeds for sequels and spin-offs. What happened to the days when studios would focus on a single movie and then just figure out what to do with a sequel or a spin-off when the box office took off? Thankfully, when it comes to the final adventure for Indiana Jones this summer, you don't have to worry about Lucasfilm (and Disney) actively trying to set up any future installments with someone else picking up Indy's hat and whip.

For all of the glaring flaws that "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" has, perhaps one of the worst decisions was implying that Indy's greaser son Mutt Williams (Shia LaBeouf) could pick up the torch from Indiana Jones. Mutt learns the ropes from his old man — and even swings from some of them alongside monkeys in the jungle — on the adventure that hit theaters in 2008. In the movie's final scene at Indy and Marion's wedding, a certain fedora just so happens to arrive at Mutt's feel when the wind blows open the church doors and knocks the iconic hat onto the floor. That familiar Indiana Jones theme song by composer John Willams starts playing quietly as Mutt goes to put on the hat, but not before Harrison Ford grabs it from him with a cheeky smile.

At the time, Shia LaBeouf was riding a big wave of fame, and having the rising star take over the mantle of Indiana Jones felt like a viable prospect. At the very least, it seems like a fun tease. But a lot of fans weren't having it. Thankfully, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" doesn't worry about trying any of that, even with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character Helena Shaw entering the frame as a candidate.