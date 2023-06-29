Everything You Need To Remember To Watch Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Harrison Ford has had plenty of experience taking some of the most iconic characters ever portrayed and giving them one last swan song. The legendary actor brought all of his usual gravitas to his final performance(s) as Han Solo, tragically killed off in "The Force Awakens" but brought back for one last poignant moment in "The Rise of Skywalker." Even Rick Deckard was given a fitting sendoff in "Blade Runner 2049," reunited with his long-lost daughter after narrowly surviving yet another confrontation with troublemaking replicants. But after 2008's "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" left fans with ... let's say mixed feelings and leave it at that, few ever expected to see Indiana Jones ride off into the sunset (again) with the victory lap he truly deserved.

Now, audiences all over the world will have the chance to see just that with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Although Steven Spielberg has left the director's chair for the first time in this franchise, James Mangold has stepped in (himself no stranger to bidding farewell to franchise icons, having guided both Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier to poignant ends in "Logan" — at the time, at least) for the honor of directing Ford's last portrayal of the famed archaeologist, professor, and Nazi-puncher. After months of anticipation, critics have had their say (you can find /Film's review by Lex Brisucuso here), meaning all that's left is for audiences to experience this for themselves.

But as the grand finale to over 40 years of globetrotting adventures, this sequel comes with outsized expectations of referencing dialogue, characters, and memorable moments from every prior film, too. With that in mind, a refresher course would seem to be in order. Here's everything you need to remember to watch "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."