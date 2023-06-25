Scoring Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Took A 'Brutal' Toll On The Series' Composer

The third season of "Star Trek: Picard" was largely constructed of nostalgic material. While it did tell an exciting action movie story, the season's raison d'être was merely to reunite the cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" after 21 years and put them on the bridge of the Enterprise-D for One Last Ride. Showrunner Terry Matalas, for the bulk of the season, found a good balance between exciting new "Star Trek" developments and recognizable "Star Trek" throwbacks. It was a pretty good blend of the new and the old.

One of the more recognizable elements of the season was likely the score, composed by Stephen Barton. Like the rest of the season, Barton mixed original Trek music with a lot of older, more recognizable themes. When a villain's starship appeared on screen, Barton employed the "bwaaah" musical sting created by Jerry Goldsmith for "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." Additionally, the season's closing credits were taken from the credits of "Star Trek: First Contact," which was also scored by Goldsmith. And, of course, one might hear some of the classical "Star Trek" TV themes hiding throughout, including the famous original theme by Alexander Courage, as well as those for "Deep Space Nine" (by Dennis McCarthy) and "Voyager" (Goldsmith again).

The approach to "Picard" was to make it look and feel like a movie, and Barton was prepared to score the season like he might a feature film. The problem was, with 10 full episodes, that would require a huge amount of music. At Deadline's recent Sound & Screen event, Barton admitted that he perhaps bit off more than he could chew. In order to get all the music composed, the poor composer ran himself ragged. Eventually, he had to pass composing duties to Frederik Wiedmann.