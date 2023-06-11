The Line From Star Trek: Picard That Sums Up Terry Matalas' Hopes For Legacy

"Star Trek: Picard" showrunner Terry Matalas has been crystal clear about his tactics. Very transparently, Matalas used the show's third and final season as a backdoor pilot for a brand new "Star Trek" series that he would like to call "Star Trek: Legacy." This new show — that had not been greenlit and is not currently in pre-production — would take place on board the U.S.S. Enterprise-G, the ship known as the U.S.S. Titan-A throughout "Picard." The captain would be Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), and her first officer would be Commander Musiker (Michelle Hurd), her ex-girlfriend. The captain's "special council" would be Ensign Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), the son of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). Also on board would be the two daughters of Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton). Sidney (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) would serve as the ship's pilot, while Alandra (Mica Burton, LeVar's actual daughter) would serve in an as-yet undefined capacity.

Also on the cast would be supporting players from "Picard" including Lieutenant Matthew Arliss Mura (Joseph Lee), Ensign Kova Rin Esmar (Jin Maley), and Dr. Ohk (Tiffany Shepis). Sadly, the Vulcan character of Lieutenant T'Veen (Stephanie Czajkowski) died during the events of "Picard," as did the curmudgeonly Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick).

With a ship, a crew, and a mission, it seems all the basics are in place for a proper "Star Trek" show. If it sounds good to you, do Matalas a favor and write enthused letters to Paramount. In a recent interview with Collider, Matalas even pointed out that the central ethos of the show was already stated on "Picard." "Legacy," it seems, would be the "outlaw" Trek series, featuring a crew made up mostly of former criminals, each one now trying to "make good."

Also spies. Gotta love spies!