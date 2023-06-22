David Spade Caught Flack For Not Stopping Chris Farley's Classic Chippendales Sketch On SNL

If I had to choose my personal Mount Rushmore of Chris Farley appearances on "Saturday Night Live," I'd include Matt Foley: Motivational Speaker, "Lunch Lady Land" with Adam Sandler, The Chris Farley Show with Paul McCartney, and the infamous Chippendale's audition with Patrick Swayze. Farley was an incomparable, once-in-a-lifetime comedian, and his untimely passing left a void in the landscape of physical comedy that has yet to be filled. His success on "SNL" offered him the opportunity to become one of the great comedic actors, and although we have been without him for over a quarter of a century, his legacy lives on with the laughter he continues to inspire after all this time.

Part of Farley's appeal was his no holds barred commitment to the bit, whether it meant physically throwing himself through a table, Hulking out of a jacket, or randomly screaming at the top of his lungs. Hell, I still quote Farley in "Billy Madison" as the bus driver by yelling "good, great, grand, wonderful ... NO YELLING ON THE BUS!" any chance I get, and I've absolutely lost count of how many times I've done my best "Tommy Boy" impression while trying on clothing at the thrift store and singing "fat [girl] in a little coat."

I've always been fatter than most of the people in my life, and I've written before about why seeing Aidy Bryant on "Saturday Night Live" was so important to me. But if I'm honest with myself, Chris Farley was the first celebrity I ever saw that made me realize it was possible to be fat and the life of the party. The Chippendale's routine solidified it for me, which is why it's fascinating to learn that Farley's frequent comedy partner, David Spade, was given gruff for not stepping in and "stopping" Farley from following through with the sketch.