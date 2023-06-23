Composer Thomas Newman On Scoring Elemental, Bond Films, And The Newman Music Dynasty [Exclusive Interview]

One of my favorite deep cuts of yours is "Welcome Home, Roxy Carmichael."

[Laughs] What year is that? Is that the late '80s or...

Early '90s! It's in that sweet spot where Winona Ryder was becoming the "It" girl.

Right, right. Man. You remembered that!

We've got your score. We've got Melissa Etheridge, that was everything that I needed as a young kid. So, you've done these deep cuts and smaller films, but you've also got legendary films. When crafting something for a Bond movie, is there a key to crafting that sound?

Yeah, typically. I mean, with a Bond movie, there's just no way around that. I mean, it's such a great tune. I mean, the whole Bond thing is just so satisfying, so deeply satisfying, that to deprive an audience of it, it's just slightly ... I think maybe one movie, I don't even know which one it was, didn't use the Bond theme ever. So yeah, you're going into a movie like "Skyfall" or "Spectre," you know that you have to scratch that itch and that the franchise needs it. It's part of the very essence of what it is to be in a movie theater when you're watching a Bond movie. And then that's slightly intimidating, because the tune is so good and because you want to honor it, and you want to honor however many years the Bond movies are being made.

And does that differ when you get into a world like Pixar? Like, Pixar is very much an institution, but the stories are all different. Is there a unifying sound?

I would say no. They're a very, very creative organization and they have worked out a manner of letting directors ... I've heard the phrase, "Give the director the key to the Ferrari," and you drive it, and whatever the movie is, it really wants to be designed for that movie.

Obviously, I think the key to a lot of Pixar's success has been that it's very satisfying to many ages all at the same time. So it can't dumb down. I don't think you dumb down a Pixar movie. And I wondered that when I did "Finding Nemo," like, "What does it mean to have a vocabulary for an animated movie? Am I changing the very essence of who I am because this is something different than I've ever done before?" And the answer I think was really a resounding no. That the drama still wanted to be served in whatever way, in whatever unique way to that movie. That was wonderful to learn.