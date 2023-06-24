The One Thing Secret Invasion's Director Was Instructed Not To Do With The Show

It's no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has typically only used the vast library of Marvel Comics as loose inspiration for the movies. Bucky Barnes in the "Captain America" movies took a very different route than the boy wonder sidekick to Steve Rogers in the source material, instead becoming a peer and a friend who fought alongside the super-soldier through the thick of World War II and beyond. "Iron Man 3" (in)famously flipped the rather racist caricature of the Mandarin on its head, turning one of the more misguided elements from the comics into a pretty incisive commentary on the "War on Terror." And the Mad Titan Thanos gathered all those Infinity Stones (not Gems!) out of some radical notion of "balance," as opposed to wanting to win the affections of the physical manifestation of Death (which, if you ask me, would've been much more interesting).

In short, although it largely remains faithful to the spirit and tone of what's come before, the MCU has very much become its own thing altogether.

"Secret Invasion" seems to have taken that approach to even more of an extreme, however. Upon the premiere of the espionage show (you can check out /Film's review by Josh Spiegel here), fans likely couldn't help but notice the relatively smaller scope of the story. Compared to the epic crossover event that this storyline resembles in the comics, the first episode confines itself to only a few different locations across Russia and with nary an actual superhero in sight. Time will tell if this approach pays off, but you may be surprised to learn that straying so far from the source material was actually a very conscious choice — to the extent that the show's director was instructed not to even read the comics.