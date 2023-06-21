With Secret Invasion, The MCU Leans On Yet Another Clandestine Organization With A Wacky Acronym

This post contains spoilers for the first episode of "Secret Invasion."

If you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you are very familiar with S.H.I.E.L.D., aka Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division. We saw some of the good it did through the years, protecting the world from threats outside of the usual bad guys. We also saw the whole thing fall apart as Hydra compromised it.

Then we learned about S.W.O.R.D., aka Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division which was started by Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) after the 1990s events of "Captain Marvel." That organization was supposed to deal with threats from outside our planet, like the Kree ... maybe even the Elementals (though no one really talks that much about the giant Elemental head that is rising from the ocean — seems like someone should).

In the trailer for "The Marvels," which will hit theaters on November 10, 2023, we were introduced to S.A.B.E.R. in the form of the space station that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) was on during the post-credits scene in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." We didn't get the name until now, so many fans assumed it was an outpost for S.W.O.R.D. before "The Marvels" trailer showed us the acronym. So, wait, there's another organization? Was it in the comics? What does it do? How is it different from S.W.O.R.D.? Let's take a look at what we know and how it might factor into the new Marvel Disney+ series "Secret Invasion."