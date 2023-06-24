Edgar Wright Helped Change Mission: Impossible 7

The road to get "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1" into theaters has been a long and treacherous one. There were multiple delays due to COVID-19 and the budget reportedly ballooned to upwards of $290 million. Writer and director Christopher McQuarrie and star Tom Cruise have been working and re-working the story for years, and they've been living with the project, thinking about little to nothing else to ensure that fans are going to be blown out of the back of the theater. Audiences may return more than once to watch the new action blockbuster, but McQuarrie and Cruise have already watched it countless times. As a comparison, when Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski were perfecting "John Wick 4" they watched it nearly 100 times over the course of filming.

Trying to fine-tune and perfect a movie of this size requires constant attention and care that can sometimes result in being a little too close to the material. That's why it's crucial to get a fresh pair of eyes every once in a while, especially if another filmmaker can take an objective look that may help a crucial point in the story make a little more sense to the masses. The tiniest tweak can make a big difference, and it appears that one minor suggestion from one of the UK's brightest directors pointed out something that McQuarrie and Cruise might have missed. Edgar Wright attended one of the last public screenings of "Dead Reckoning Part 1" and noticed a small detail that resulted in a major change in the sound choice for one key sequence.