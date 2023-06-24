The Ending Of Black Mirror's Playtest Was Inspired By A Critic's Tweet

Most "Black Mirror" episodes have some sort of larger point behind them. Episodes like "White Bear" or "15 Million Merits," while entertaining in their own right, also have a lot of grand statements to make about human nature and the way technology can potentially enable the worst parts of it. But sometimes they throw in an episode like "Playtest," with tells a story with little to say except, "Hey, wouldn't it be super messed up if this happened?"

The big twist of the episode is that all of the main character's experiences inside the AR experimental game, which from his perspective lasted several days and became increasingly deranged near the end, only lasted about .04 seconds inside his head. He'd gotten a call from his mother at the start of the procedure, and that was what killed him. It's a cruel, ironic fate, considering that he'd been ignoring his mother throughout the whole episode and was haunted by the guilt of this the whole time. "Black Mirror" has often been criticized for having simplistic "phone bad" themes, and this episode certainly didn't help: the main character here was quite literally murdered by his own phone.

This wasn't an accident, however. When talking about the episode in a 2016 interview, Charlie Brooker talked about how the final twist of "Playtest" was inspired by a tweet complaining about exactly this issue. "There's a funny criticism of 'Black Mirror' from Mallory Ortberg who wrote, 'Next on 'Black Mirror:' What if phones, but too much?' And I thought: 'Right, that's what I'm going to do. Let's do that episode!'" The result was one of the show's darkest episodes, one that revolved around a single tragic phone-related punchline.