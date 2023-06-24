Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed Put Zero Effort Into His Nate Audition Tape

This article contains spoilers for season 3 of "Ted Lasso," so proceed with caution.

"Ted Lasso" wrapped up season 3 with a pretty bow on it, even if it was a little bittersweet. Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) headed back to the United States so he could spend more time with his son, but upon his departure, his longtime friend Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) finally married the improbable love of his life with pretty much all of AFC Richmond in attendance, including a couple surprising faces and the recently redeemed "Wonder Kid" Nate Shelley. It all feels a little bit rushed, especially since Ted Lasso himself couldn't be there, even if the showrunners have an explanation for that. Speaking of rushed, that's exactly how Nick Mohammed was forced to audition for the role of Nate.

Speaking with Deadline, "Ted Lasso" co-star Nick Mohammed talked about the rise and fall of Nate Shelley on the Apple TV+ series. Funnily enough, Mohammed didn't even originally audition for the role of Nate. Instead, Mohammed tried out for the role of Higgins, Director of Communications at AFC Richmond, and Rebecca Welton's (Hannah Waddingham) assistant. As we all know, the role went to Jeremy Swift, but when Mohammed missed out on that role, he was unable to properly audition as Nate. Mohammed explained: