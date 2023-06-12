Why Ted Lasso Didn't Go To That Big Wedding In The Finale
This post contains spoilers for season 3 of "Ted Lasso."
Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" was a bit of a mess. In its potentially final season, the beloved show had become a little too aimless and a little too sappy. It handled the Nate redemption storyline in an unsatisfying, almost baffling manner, and the finale felt weirdly rushed for a season where every episode had a bloated runtime.
One of those moments where the rushed nature of the finale really shone through was Coach Beard and Jane's wedding, where Ted inexplicably didn't show up. It's a moment that confused and upset fans almost immediately, because how could sweet old Ted — who has a strong, years-long bond with Bead — not show up for the guy's wedding? Luckily, Beard's actor, Brendan Hunt, recently did an "Ask Me Anything" thread on Reddit where he answered this very question.
"The first [reason] is narrative," Hunt explained. "Ted just got on a plane and left the UK, it would be anticlimactic and deflating if we suddenly see him back there before we even see his plane lands." Admittedly, he's got a point there: Having Ted back would accidentally lead to a whole bunch of other questions that would've taken away a lot of the emotional impact of the scene itself. It's better to risk the audience feeling slightly betrayed that Ted didn't show up to the wedding than be confused over whether he changed his mind about leaving.
Hunt's other explanation, however, goes a lot deeper.
A very particular type of friendship
"That's just the kind of friendship Ted and Beard have," Brendan Hunt continued, bringing up an example of when his own real-life friend, "Ted Lasso" co-creator Joe Kelly, invited him to his wedding with only a month's notice. Hunt had a busy schedule and couldn't make time for it — and it was perfectly okay. Their relationship easily survived, because it was far stronger than just one event. "Our relationship is the exact same, our families live down the street from each other and we see each other all the time."
So rest assured, "Ted Lasso" fans, Coach Beard almost certainly does not feel betrayed by Ted's absence on his big day. If Ted returns in some later spin-off or another season, the writers aren't going to feel the need to write in some forgiveness storyline where Ted has to make amends. As Hunt further explained:
"Personally I think Beard called Ted and told him he could sit this one out, and Ted said thanks, because the ceremony conflicted with a big game for Henry's soccer team. The history of their relationship IMO is long periods of seeing each other and long periods not. We have entered one of the latter, but the former will come around again at some point. They love each other, they will see each other again."
So for the many fans in the audience who were unhappy with the way "Ted Lasso" unfolded, you can at least tick this particular moment off your list of complaints. And honestly, considering how toxic Beard and Jane's relationship has been shown to be throughout the seasons, Ted's absence should hardly be at the top of anyone's list of concerns.