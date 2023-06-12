Why Ted Lasso Didn't Go To That Big Wedding In The Finale

This post contains spoilers for season 3 of "Ted Lasso."

Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" was a bit of a mess. In its potentially final season, the beloved show had become a little too aimless and a little too sappy. It handled the Nate redemption storyline in an unsatisfying, almost baffling manner, and the finale felt weirdly rushed for a season where every episode had a bloated runtime.

One of those moments where the rushed nature of the finale really shone through was Coach Beard and Jane's wedding, where Ted inexplicably didn't show up. It's a moment that confused and upset fans almost immediately, because how could sweet old Ted — who has a strong, years-long bond with Bead — not show up for the guy's wedding? Luckily, Beard's actor, Brendan Hunt, recently did an "Ask Me Anything" thread on Reddit where he answered this very question.

"The first [reason] is narrative," Hunt explained. "Ted just got on a plane and left the UK, it would be anticlimactic and deflating if we suddenly see him back there before we even see his plane lands." Admittedly, he's got a point there: Having Ted back would accidentally lead to a whole bunch of other questions that would've taken away a lot of the emotional impact of the scene itself. It's better to risk the audience feeling slightly betrayed that Ted didn't show up to the wedding than be confused over whether he changed his mind about leaving.

Hunt's other explanation, however, goes a lot deeper.