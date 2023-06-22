Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Goes Full Perry Mason In The Latest Episode

As with the latest episode, in "Court Martial," a tribunal of people meets to decide Kirk's fate, and the group gathers in a courtroom where the accused rests their hand on a glowing orb and promises to tell the truth. As with "The Original Series" episode, the prosecutor in "Strange New Worlds" turns out to be a main character's love interest — in that case, Kirk's ex Areel (Joan Marshall), and in this one, Pike's girlfriend Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano). And in both cases, the trial unfolds not like a typical criminal hearing, but like a TV show court scene, complete with moralizing speeches and last-minute twists of fate that are far more exhilarating than anything that happens in most real-life courtrooms.

Only, in the case of "Ad Astra per Aspera," it turns out to not just be one person on trial, but Starfleet's messed-up, discriminatory policies themselves. The latest episode of "Star Trek" isn't just an homage to both the courtroom drama as a whole and "Court Martial" in particular; it's also a ripped-from-the-headlines indictment of hate-based laws facing people today. "Star Trek" has long since grappled with extremely timely social issues, from episodes of the original series that crafted insightful commentary on war and racism, to last season's exploration of Spock's mixed-species identity. It's no surprise, then, that Una's big episode doubles as an indictment of recent transphobic legislature, but it is a surprise that the show is able to craft a damning argument against said laws while also painting a frightening portrait of what could be our near-future.