Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Has An Episode Exploring Number One's Backstory

Number One has to be back on the Enterprise to meet the timeline Gene Roddenberry set up over a half-century ago. To that end, Akiva Goldsman acknowledged that "you can be sure that at a certain point, either in the first episode, or in the third season or whatever, she would be returned to her rank and role, because we know that's where she ends up."

Goldsman was tight-lipped on the details about how and when Number One will return, but said definitively that "Number One remains Number One, in job as well as title." If the character ends up standing trial to explain her decision to deceive Starfleet about her background, that seems to me like a great time for the show to explore her storyline and explain exactly how she ended up so far from home, passing as human on a ship full of up-and-coming heroes.

Number One isn't the only character set to be the focal point of a specific season 2 episode: Jess Bush told /Film last summer that she's "really excited" to further explore Nurse Chapel's backstory, and the new season is set to give pilot Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) her time in the spotlight as well.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" returns on June 15, 2023 on Paramount+.