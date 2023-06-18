Why Wes Anderson Teamed Up With Netflix For Another Roald Dahl Story

Wes Anderson fans — let's call them Westys — have plenty of reason to cheer in 2023. As if the arrival of "Asteroid City" (read /Film's review here) wasn't enough, the writer/director also has a brand-new Roald Dahl adaptation on the way this year: "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar."

Anderson and Dahl previously proved to be a match made in heaven with 2009's "Fantastic Mr. Fox," the former's acclaimed stop-motion animated film adaptation of the latter's children's novel. The two storytellers certainly share a penchant for dark whimsy. The worlds they imagine tend to be populated by nasty authority figures and otherwise unpleasant individuals who abuse their power and wealth to serve their own selfish purposes. The heroes in Anderson and Dahl's stories are usually as off-beat and larger-than-life as the villains, although Anderson's work has a humanist streak that the late Dahl's creations never really did (nor, fortunately, does Anderson share Dahl's general bigotry).

"Henry Sugar," one of seven short stories collected in Dahl's 1977 book "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More," almost feels tailor-made for Anderson. The tale centers on the titular Mr. Sugar (played by Benedict Cumberbatch in Anderson's movie), a chap who uses his newly-learned ability to see through thin objects like cards and predict the future to win big at casinos, only to find himself unexpectedly repulsed by the wealth he's amassed. It's a story that very much reflects Dahl's darker tendencies, yet possesses an undercurrent of warmth in the way Anderson's work typically does.

As for how Anderson managed to finish both "Asteroid City" and "Henry Sugar" so quickly? It turns out the latter is actually a short film and not a feature-length one. This was also part of the reason why Anderson was fine teaming up with Netflix for its release.