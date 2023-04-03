Ridley Scott's Napoleon Sets Oscar-Friendly November Theatrical Release

Movies about the infamous French military commander Napoleon Bonaparte have always been massive undertakings. After all, the wars and battles he unleashed were some of the biggest and deadliest in European military history. You can't exactly be frugal when adapting these battles to the big screen, and since they're such a significant part of Bonaparte's legacy, you shouldn't even think of skipping them. This is partially why Stanley Kubrick's biopic of the commander wound up in development hell and never found its way out during his lifetime.

However, it seems Ridley Scott has finally done what was previously thought to be nearly impossible: He has directed a biographical action epic based on Bonaparte's life, simply titled "Napoleon," and it is coming out later this year. Starring Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix as the commander, it marks the actor's first collaboration with Scott since their acclaimed team-up on 2000's "Gladiator." While Phoenix isn't expected to return for Scott's developing "Gladiator" sequel for obvious character-related reasons, it's more than likely that he'll be in some serious awards conversations once again for "Napoleon." That's seemingly all but ensured, too, given its release date.