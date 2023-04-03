Ridley Scott's Napoleon Sets Oscar-Friendly November Theatrical Release
Movies about the infamous French military commander Napoleon Bonaparte have always been massive undertakings. After all, the wars and battles he unleashed were some of the biggest and deadliest in European military history. You can't exactly be frugal when adapting these battles to the big screen, and since they're such a significant part of Bonaparte's legacy, you shouldn't even think of skipping them. This is partially why Stanley Kubrick's biopic of the commander wound up in development hell and never found its way out during his lifetime.
However, it seems Ridley Scott has finally done what was previously thought to be nearly impossible: He has directed a biographical action epic based on Bonaparte's life, simply titled "Napoleon," and it is coming out later this year. Starring Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix as the commander, it marks the actor's first collaboration with Scott since their acclaimed team-up on 2000's "Gladiator." While Phoenix isn't expected to return for Scott's developing "Gladiator" sequel for obvious character-related reasons, it's more than likely that he'll be in some serious awards conversations once again for "Napoleon." That's seemingly all but ensured, too, given its release date.
Napoleon release date and where you can watch it
"Napoleon" is now officially scheduled to release in theaters on November 22, 2023. Not only is this a coveted Thanksgiving weekend slot, but it also is a prime release target for prospective awards contenders. Given Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix's prestigious reputations, along with the presumably massive scope of the film, it's no wonder its distributors are hoping to win big at the Oscars.
Speaking of its distributors, they're a combination of companies that is sure to shake up both the theatrical and streaming industries. "Napoleon" will be distributed by both Apple Original Films and Sony Pictures as part of a one-off deal. Sony is expected to handle the bulk of the film's theatrical run, while Apple will have streaming exclusivity through Apple TV+.
If this plan works out, then Apple could establish itself as the streamer to beat this upcoming season. If you may recall, they will also help distribute and stream Martin Scorsese's Cannes-bound "Killers of the Flower Moon," of which they'll be teaming up with Paramount Pictures for theatrical distribution. Sure, the concept of a streaming platform having more than one major contender isn't new — Netflix is familiar with the phenomenon thanks to lineups like their 2020 and 2022 nominations. However, it'll be interesting to see play out nonetheless.
What is Napoleon about?
Of course, there is more to Bonaparte's story than just his wars waged. His relationship with his wife was also the subject of intense speculation and fascination. According to the official "Napoleon" synopsis, this romance will be the focal point of Scott's film:
"The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine [...]. The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary."
This shouldn't be a surprise to anyone who has watched Ridley Scott in action over the course of his career. Even if he's a go-for-broke storyteller, he's also kind of a big sap. Watch any of his movies, such as the aforementioned "Gladiator" or "Thelma & Louise," and you'll see how much he focuses on developing both platonic and especially romantic character relationships.
The Napoleon cast and crew
As for who will play Napoleon's one true love, that would be Vanessa Kirby. While her last foray into awards season fare, "The Son," was met with mixed reviews, she has nevertheless proven herself to be a great dramatic actor. It'll be interesting to see her chemistry with Joaquin Phoenix; their dynamic could make or break "Napoleon," although we have faith in the power of Ridley Scott. Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Youssef Kerkour, Ludivine Sagnier, Phil Cornwell, Paul Rhys, John Hollingworth, Edouard Philipponnat, Ian McNeice, and Gavin Spokes also star in the film.
The behind-the-scenes crew is similarly exciting, to say the least. "Napoleon" was written by David Scarpa, who previously wrote Scott's "All the Money in the World," a movie that really needs no introduction at this point. Frequent Scott collaborators Mark Huffam and Kevin J. Walsh produced the film alongside the director, while Scott's longtime trusted director of photography Dariusz Wolski served as the cinematographer. Claire Simpson and Sam Restivo are also onboard as editors.
To reiterate, "Napoleon" will charge into theaters on November 22, 2023. Its streaming release date on Apple TV+ has yet to be announced, though it will likely arrive on the platform by the end of the year.