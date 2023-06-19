Batman's Biggest Action Scene In The Flash Is Nothing Short Of Badass

This post contains spoilers for "The Flash."

With time travel and multiverse logic thrown into the mix, there's a lot going on in "The Flash." The core premise is surely ambitious, as Ezra Miller's titular Flash decides to travel back in time to save a loved one, but this single alteration drastically alters the face of the world, creating branching timelines with endless possibilities. As a result, there are two iterations of Barry Allen now — the one we know and a younger version of himself — who must work together to prevent major catastrophes that could mean the destruction of that particular timeline, which, in this case, is the return of Zod (Michael Shannon) to terraform Earth ... again.

While the film's frenzied, chaotic storyline might be a lot to process when one is first exposed to it, it is undeniable that Barry's arc benefits a lot from the presence of a certain legendary iteration of a superhero. I'm talking about the return of Michael Keaton as Batman.

Keaton was last seen donning the mantle of the caped crusader in Tim Burton's delightfully eccentric "Batman Returns," and he's back in "The Flash" as an aging Bruce Wayne who has retired from his vigilantism. The arrival of the two Barrys surely surprises him, but he's soon looped into the events, and even explains the mechanics of space-time continuum and timeline branching to them. After the older Barry appeals directly to Batman, he decides to help them rescue Superman or Kal-El, as Barry believes that he's the only Kryptonian who can defeat Zod, as that is exactly what happened in the original timeline.

And this leads to one of the most brutal badass action scenes in the film, where Keaton's Batman reminds us why he lives up to his name and more.