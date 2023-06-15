The Flash Movie Wouldn't Have Happened If Michael Keaton Wasn't On Board

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" just took the entire concept of the Multiverse to a staggering new level, introducing audiences to literally thousands of Spider-People from multiple Earth dimensions. Coming fast on its heels, "The Flash" starring Ezra Miller as the fastest man alive and Michael Keaton as Batman is hoping to reshape the entire DC Universe using the Multiverse and the Scarlet Speedster's ability to change the past as a massive, canon reset.

The events in "The Flash" cause a major ripple effect that sees Michael Shannon's Kryptonian General Zod return after his controversial death at the hands of Henry Cavill's Superman in "Man of Steel." Unfortunately, due to Barry Allen going back in time, there are no metahumans to help battle Zod in this new reality, forcing Barry to throw up the bat signal to recruit Keaton's original Bruce Wayne from Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman."

In a classic case of superhero nostalgia, Keaton's return as the caped crusader bridges a generational gap that wouldn't have been possible with any other character, unless of course Jack Nicholson agreed to come out of retirement for a Joker cameo. Even if Michelle Pfeiffer appeared as Catwoman one last time, it still wouldn't have the cultural impact as seeing Keaton in the bat suit again.

In fact, Keaton's involvement in "The Flash" was so important to the entire storyline that the movie itself probably wouldn't exist if he hadn't agreed to return to the role over three decades later.