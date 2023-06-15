The Flash Movie Wouldn't Have Happened If Michael Keaton Wasn't On Board
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" just took the entire concept of the Multiverse to a staggering new level, introducing audiences to literally thousands of Spider-People from multiple Earth dimensions. Coming fast on its heels, "The Flash" starring Ezra Miller as the fastest man alive and Michael Keaton as Batman is hoping to reshape the entire DC Universe using the Multiverse and the Scarlet Speedster's ability to change the past as a massive, canon reset.
The events in "The Flash" cause a major ripple effect that sees Michael Shannon's Kryptonian General Zod return after his controversial death at the hands of Henry Cavill's Superman in "Man of Steel." Unfortunately, due to Barry Allen going back in time, there are no metahumans to help battle Zod in this new reality, forcing Barry to throw up the bat signal to recruit Keaton's original Bruce Wayne from Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman."
In a classic case of superhero nostalgia, Keaton's return as the caped crusader bridges a generational gap that wouldn't have been possible with any other character, unless of course Jack Nicholson agreed to come out of retirement for a Joker cameo. Even if Michelle Pfeiffer appeared as Catwoman one last time, it still wouldn't have the cultural impact as seeing Keaton in the bat suit again.
In fact, Keaton's involvement in "The Flash" was so important to the entire storyline that the movie itself probably wouldn't exist if he hadn't agreed to return to the role over three decades later.
'We wouldn't have made this movie'
Keaton was also set to return in "Batgirl" before that movie was unceremoniously shelved. Fans of the original "Batman" and "Batman Returns" have waited a long time to see Keaton again in the cape and cowl. At the time he was first cast to play the Caped Crusader, Keaton was mainly known as "Mr. Mom" and the ghost with the most in "Beetlejuice," and his casting as Batman seemed completely off base. Why hire a comedian to play the world's greatest detective? Although both the original and its sequel were both smash hits, the jabs and barbs Keaton received didn't exactly make him want to revisit the role again. That, and the suit was so uncomfortable that Keaton could barely move his neck.
This time around, costume designer Alex Byrne created a much more comfortable, mobile suit for Keaton which was most certainly a selling point for the seasoned actor. Of course, if Keaton had said no to appearing in "The Flash," the new and improved suit from 1989's "Batman" would never have made it past the concept stage. There was a lot riding on Keaton coming on board, a reality that director Andy Muschietti and Producer Barbara Muschietti made sure Keaton was aware of the first time they met with him. Barbara, especially, was adamant about Keaton's involvement, telling Collider:
"We wouldn't have made this movie. We wouldn't have been able to make this movie as it is. We made it clear to him the first time we sat with him for lunch if he had said no, it would have been a completely different story."
With Keaton agreeing to suit up again, at least audiences will get this particular version of a Multiverse story that still seems a little surreal to old-school '80s Batman fans.