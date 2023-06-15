Peacemaker Season 2 Will Be James Gunn's First Priority After Superman Legacy
James Gunn is a very busy man these days. Not only is he gearing up to direct "Superman: Legacy," but he's also the co-head of all of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. It's not an exaggeration to say he's got many, many projects to worry about. Be that as it may, the executive and filmmaker has offered some assurance that "Peacemaker" season 2 is still going to happen. The only downside? We're going to have to wait a few years to see it.
On a recent episode of the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Gunn addressed some DC projects that are on the to-do list. Rosenbaum directly asked about more "Peacemaker," which had been renewed for a second season prior to Gunn's appointment at DC Studios, and Gunn gave a pretty clear answer: "Peacemaker's coming back right after Superman, that's my next thing." Gunn then doubled down by adding he's going "straight from 'Superman' to 'Peacemaker.'" So there we have it.
Warner Bros. originally ordered "Peacemaker" season 2 in February 2022, with Gunn set to direct every episode of the show that stars John Cena as the title character. Cena first played the anti-hero in 2021's "The Suicide Squad" and, presumably, is in this for the long haul. With Gunn's proposed timeline, we wouldn't see the show return until late 2025 at the very earliest.
Will this be too little, too late?
As it stands, "Superman: Legacy" is going to go into production in early 2024, with the movie set to arrive in theaters in the summer of 2025. Even if we assume that James Gunn can somehow not have too much to do with other DC Universe projects such as the "Swamp Thing" movie, "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," or "The Authority," he would still only be able to truly get to work on "Peacemaker" season 2 in early 2025. And that's assuming he can get "Superman" in the can ahead of its scheduled release. More realistically, we'd be looking at a 2026 return for the show, meaning it would be a full four years between seasons. That's hard to imagine.
That being said, there is an Amanda Waller show set to be produced for the Max streaming service that will bring Viola Davis back to the role. Speaking further on the podcast, Gunn explained that "Waller's first. And Waller's a lot of the same people from Peacemaker." That being the case, "Waller" could serve as a bridge to help keep those characters fresh in the minds of the audience, making that long wait for "Peacemaker" season 2 seem more reasonable. We'll see how it all actually shakes out.
"Superman: Legacy" is currently set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.