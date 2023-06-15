Peacemaker Season 2 Will Be James Gunn's First Priority After Superman Legacy

James Gunn is a very busy man these days. Not only is he gearing up to direct "Superman: Legacy," but he's also the co-head of all of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. It's not an exaggeration to say he's got many, many projects to worry about. Be that as it may, the executive and filmmaker has offered some assurance that "Peacemaker" season 2 is still going to happen. The only downside? We're going to have to wait a few years to see it.

On a recent episode of the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Gunn addressed some DC projects that are on the to-do list. Rosenbaum directly asked about more "Peacemaker," which had been renewed for a second season prior to Gunn's appointment at DC Studios, and Gunn gave a pretty clear answer: "Peacemaker's coming back right after Superman, that's my next thing." Gunn then doubled down by adding he's going "straight from 'Superman' to 'Peacemaker.'" So there we have it.

Warner Bros. originally ordered "Peacemaker" season 2 in February 2022, with Gunn set to direct every episode of the show that stars John Cena as the title character. Cena first played the anti-hero in 2021's "The Suicide Squad" and, presumably, is in this for the long haul. With Gunn's proposed timeline, we wouldn't see the show return until late 2025 at the very earliest.